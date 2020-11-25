The Croods 2 Voice Cast: Who's Voicing Each Character In The Croods: A New Age

Are you curious to learn about who the Croods will meet in this new chapter of their lives? Might you need refresher on who’s who from the original film after you watch The Croods: A New Age, which is now in theaters as of Wednesday, November 25, 2020? We can help in both instances with this in-depth look at the following 11 characters from the Croods sequel and the actors playing them, starting with the most patriarchal of patriarchs, at least in the age of neanderthals.