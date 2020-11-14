Tom Holland Won’t Let Spider-Man 3 Stop Him From Watching The Masters

Leave a Comment
Production on Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man 3 is in full-swing (no pun intended), as the cast and crew are currently hard at work in Atlanta. Since filming began, Tom Holland has been hyping fans up with a number of fun behind-the-scenes photos, though he’s been careful not to spoil any major details. Of course, in the midst of all the work, everyone needs a bit of downtime now and then, even Spidey himself. So Holland recently took a break to watch The Masters but did so in the most Spider-Man way possible.
When Tom Holland kicked back to watch The Masters while filming Spider-Man 3, he was actually sporting his Spidey costume. The actor posted an image of the A+ moment on his Instagram stories. Check out the image for yourself down below:
Well, Holland definitely looked comfortable as he took in the sporting event, and you have to give him props for making time to tune in. If we’re being honest though, who among us wouldn’t kick back and relax in the Spider-Man suit if given the chance?
A number of Tom Holland’s most recent updates about Spider-Man 3 have involved his famous suit. One showed him suited up and striking a perfect pose, while he also sported an extra mask in order to stay COVID safe. Before that, he shared another snapshot that interestingly showed him sporting his blue and red suit from Homecoming, which leaves us with a few questions.
Holland hasn’t been the only one posting about his time on the set of Spider-Man 3, either. His co-star, Jacob Batalon, also teased fans with an image of himself in character as Peter Parker’s best friend, Ned. In the process, Batalon also showed off his amazing weight loss.
Marvel sets are usually locked down so that major plot details are kept under wraps, and the cast and crew seem to be exercising caution when posting things on social media. Unfortunately for us, this means the movie is still virtually a mystery, which may be how some would like it.
Still, we do have a few details that hint to a pretty spectacular adventure. The film will see Jamie Foxx once again play Electro, though whether or not he’s playing the Amazing Spider-Man 2 version of that character remains to be seen. We’ll also see Doctor Strange pop up in to likely give Peter a hand at some point, leading some to speculate that his appearance could have multiverse implications.
There likely won’t be any official story details for a while but, in the meantime, these quick updates from Tom Holland and his co-stars are a nice way to keep us pumped. It’ll be interesting to see how long he can go without actually spoiling anything.
Spider-Man 3 is currently set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.