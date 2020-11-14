Tom Holland Won’t Let Spider-Man 3 Stop Him From Watching The Masters

Production on Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man 3 is in full-swing (no pun intended), as the cast and crew are currently hard at work in Atlanta. Since filming began, Tom Holland has been hyping fans up with a number of fun behind-the-scenes photos, though he’s been careful not to spoil any major details. Of course, in the midst of all the work, everyone needs a bit of downtime now and then, even Spidey himself. So Holland recently took a break to watch The Masters but did so in the most Spider-Man way possible.