What Zendaya Misses About Acting In Movies Before The Pandemic Hit

Hollywood has fundamentally changed the way it makes and releases movies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While studios struggle to balance the need to keep their films moving forward, casts and crews are encountering new safety precautions on sets. That’s not the only thing that’s changed for stars like Zendaya, though -- and she recently got very honest about what she misses most about acting in movies pre-pandemic.
Zendaya has actually had a pretty good year, at least professionally. She won an Emmy for her performance in HBO’s Euphoria, and managed to film new episodes for that series as well as a whole movie, Malcolm & Marie, while under quarantine.
Both projects were completed by following safety protocols, to ensure that no one on set contracted COVID-19. Still, it goes without saying that it was likely a much different experience than Zendaya is normally used to on set.
Having said that, when Elle recently asked her what she’s most looking forward to doing once the pandemic has passed, she revealed that it’s less about being able to return to “normal” on set. Instead, it seems, it’s about what she’s able to do when she’s not filming:
I don’t know—I think that things are going to stay different for quite a long time. We’re probably going to have a new normal to keep people safe and healthy, which I’m totally down for. I mean, I love traveling. I don’t feel super-safe traveling all over the place quite yet, but I can’t wait to get back to it. I love being able to visit different places. I think that’s one of the beautiful parts of our job. Anytime I go on either a press tour or travel for work, which is really the main reason why I travel, I try to find as many museums and educational tours as I can. Some people think it’s boring, but I absolutely love it. You get all this information, and you go home and you start telling people random things like, 'Did you know that this was built and...' I just love having random facts. So, yeah, I miss traveling for sure. Luckily I’ve been able to work, so I’m grateful for that, being able to work safely. I do miss being able to actually go to the movies. But you know what? All of that can wait.
It sounds like Zendaya is staying pretty grounded, all things considered. She does have plenty to look forward to -- Dune has been pushed back to April 2021, though it’s hard to say whether it will be safe for actors to travel and do press events by then.
Zendaya also has some new projects in the works. She’ll make another appearance in the Spider-Man sequel, and she’s currently slated to star in an upcoming Ronnie Spector biopic.