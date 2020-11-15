Chris Pratt’s Brother-In-Law Responds To Him Being Called The Worst Chris

These days, it seems like if you’re a celebrity, navigating online smack-talking is just a part of the job. That doesn’t mean it’s easy on those who fall under the Internet’s ire -- especially when the scrutiny pointed at you ends up going viral. Just ask “The Worst” Chris Pratt, whose reputation recently took a beating on Twitter. The backlash toward his general existence got so big, that even other celebrities, including his brother-in-law, had no choice but to weigh in.