Matrix 4 Star Reveals 'Big Fear' When The Movie First Shut Down

The actual plot and characters in The Matrix 4 are currently a total mystery, but fans are eager to see how the A-list group of newcomers will factor into the project. Jessica Henwick's role has yet to be revealed, but she's got a ton of experience with fight choreography and genre work that will no doubt lend itself well for the iconic science fiction property. After all, we saw her kick ass and take names in Game of Thrones and Iron Fist.