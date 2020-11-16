Matrix 4 Star Reveals 'Big Fear' When The Movie First Shut Down

Leave a Comment
The Matrix trilogy are an iconic piece of film history, with the first movie being quintessential '90s. And with the trend of nostalgia continuing to influence the film world, Lana Wachowski is jacking back into the beloved property with The Matrix 4. The highly anticipate science fiction blockbuster recently wrapped production, but the process was made longer when sets around the world were shut down. And one new star of The Matrix 4 recently explained why she was so nervous when filming was (temporarily) halted.
Lana Wachowski has assembled a killer cast to bring The Matrix 4 to life, including a mixture of new and returning faces. Actress Jessica Henwick is one of the actors making their debut in the sci-fi project, after having notable roles in projects like Iron Fist and Underwater. While principal photography was recently completed abroad, Henwick opened up about the fear that came with the set's original closing. As she put it,
I think when it’s still happening it’s hard to discuss. But it’s been pretty insane. It’s a whirlwind, but I’m very grateful to be working in these circumstances and so grateful that we were able to come back to the film, because it was a big fear that when the lockdown happened that we might just stop altogether. So, yeah, I feel very lucky right now.
Say it ain't so. While there's a huge budget behind The Matrix 4, it seems the movie's halt in production led to some serious worrying by the cast. This is especially true for Jessica Henwick, who feared the long-awaited sequel might be cancelled altogether as a result of global health issues. Luckily we all know how that turned out, as production eventually resumed in Berlin for the cast and crew.
Jessica Henwick's comments to WWD help to peel back the curtain on what it's like producing a massive blockbuster like The Matrix 4. While joining such an iconic property is a dream job, there was a while when Henwick wasn't sure if she'd actually be able to appear on the big screen. Of course, the project wasn't cancelled, and we'll get to see her mysterious role when it hit theaters in 2021.
The actual plot and characters in The Matrix 4 are currently a total mystery, but fans are eager to see how the A-list group of newcomers will factor into the project. Jessica Henwick's role has yet to be revealed, but she's got a ton of experience with fight choreography and genre work that will no doubt lend itself well for the iconic science fiction property. After all, we saw her kick ass and take names in Game of Thrones and Iron Fist.
Lana Wachowski and the cast and crew of The Matrix 4 recently wrapped principal photography on the blockbuster in Berlin. What's more, a wrap party was reportedly thrown under the guise of a party scene for the movie-- allowing the collaborators who worked on it for months to celebrate its completion. Keanu Reeves has been praising the upcoming sequel's script, as well as a major romantic plot line.
The Matrix 4 is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 22nd, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.