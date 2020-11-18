Comments

M. Night Shyamalan’s Post-Glass Movie Has Wrapped, See How He Celebrated

Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy and Bruce Willis in Glass

If there’s one thing 2020 has a knack for, it’s plot twists. As we all know all too well by November, it’s been an unprecedented time in the world for all of us – including the movie industry. A lot of productions have still been able to shoot with safety restrictions in place, with many being forced to shut down in between due to COVID-19 cases. But M. Night Shyamalan, being the king of plot twists and all, just finished up a smooth shoot for his upcoming film Old.

The Sixth Sense filmmaker started filming Old in late September after its release date was delayed from February 2021 to the following summer. M. Night Shyamalan is now sharing that Old has wrapped filming in the Dominican Republic. Check out his Twitter announcement here:

Old is done filming and on schedule for its July 2021 release date! The director, writer and producer of the movie shared that making the movie was an “incredible experience” set in a beautiful country with welcoming people. M. Night Shyamalan is going back to his home in Philadelphia now, but he offered fans some hope about the movie’s shoot. Plus, there’s an interesting image of two hands, the left holding some circular object as the clapper drifts in a pool. Perhaps it’s a hint, but chances are we won’t know the significance for quite some time.

Old will be M. Night Shyamalan’s first movie since his big hit Glass, which wrapped up a trilogy 20 years in the making after the filmmaker made Unbreakable and Split. Glass was a huge commercial hit for Shyamalan, making $246 million on a $20 million budget, and financed by M. Night himself. Before returning to his roots, the writer/director previously dealt with a dark period with the failures of The Last Airbender, The Happening and After Earth.

Along with Glass, the director also found success on AppleTV+ with the series Servant, which has already been picked up for a second season set to premiere this January. For now, we don’t know much about what to expect from Old. The filmmaker said the flick had a “fun sci-fi bent” when he was writing it in 2019 and the movie has a talented cast including Jojo Rabbit’s Thomasin McKenzie, Little Women’s Eliza Scanlen, Hereditary’s Alex Wolff and Gael García Bernal.

The first poster for the film features an hourglass filled with people’s bodies instead of sand, and a tagline that says “It’s only a matter of time.” Based on this information, I’d imagine Old deals with the themes of aging or time. But we’ll have to wait and see as Old enters post-production. Old is expected on July 23, 2021. Check out what else is coming next year with CinemaBlend’s 2021 release schedule.

M. Night Shyamalan Judges The Quality Of His Movies Based On How Many People Take Bathroom Breaks
