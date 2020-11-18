M. Night Shyamalan’s Post-Glass Movie Has Wrapped, See How He Celebrated

If there’s one thing 2020 has a knack for, it’s plot twists. As we all know all too well by November, it’s been an unprecedented time in the world for all of us – including the movie industry. A lot of productions have still been able to shoot with safety restrictions in place, with many being forced to shut down in between due to COVID-19 cases. But M. Night Shyamalan, being the king of plot twists and all, just finished up a smooth shoot for his upcoming film Old.