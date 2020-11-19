Doctor Strange 2: Elizabeth Olsen Reveals When She Starts Filming

Elizabeth Olsen shared when she’ll step in front of the cameras for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness while speaking with Conde Nast Traveller. As so many Marvel movies before it (including the first Doctor Strange movie), Multiverse of Madness will be filming in England, which is most fortunate for Olsen. She described London as one of the places she’s felt most happiest, having enjoyed her time there while working on Avengers: Age of Ultron. So while the world’s in a rougher place than when she was in England over half a decade ago, at least it’ll still be a comfortable environment for her.