Doctor Strange 2: Elizabeth Olsen Reveals When She Starts Filming

Ever since she made her full debut in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron (which followed a year after her cameo appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, has become an increasing important player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is currently evidenced by how she’s co-leading the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, but following that, Elizabeth Olsen will reprise the role for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
While the current health crisis is still preventing movies like Black Widow from playing in theaters, enough health and safety measures are being implemented for the MCU to keep filming upcoming cinematic fare. This includes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gearing up to roll cameras soon. So when will Elizabeth Olsen take part in the sequel’s principal photography? Here’s what the actress recently said:
I am moving back soon to film the sequel to Doctor Strange, so I’ll be there for Christmas, just outside London. Even given the current circumstances, it will be a nice trip.
Elizabeth Olsen shared when she’ll step in front of the cameras for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness while speaking with Conde Nast Traveller. As so many Marvel movies before it (including the first Doctor Strange movie), Multiverse of Madness will be filming in England, which is most fortunate for Olsen. She described London as one of the places she’s felt most happiest, having enjoyed her time there while working on Avengers: Age of Ultron. So while the world’s in a rougher place than when she was in England over half a decade ago, at least it’ll still be a comfortable environment for her.
So far there’s no word on what we can expect from Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although the events of WandaVision will lead into the movie. The Disney+ series sees Wanda living an idyllic life with Vision through the lens of numerous sitcom tropes, and also factoring in that Vision was killed in Avengers: Infinity War, obviously there are strange goings-on afoot. Given how Wanda can manipulate reality in the comics, naturally it’s assumed she’s responsible for WandaVision’s weirdness; assuming that’s the case, it’s also reasonable to assume that her growing powers will be addressed in the Doctor Strange sequel.
Beyond that, as the title indicates, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will involve Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange exploring other realities, just like The Flash will do over in the DC Extended Universe. Joining Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen in the cast are Benedict Wong as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as a yet-to-be-revealed character (many suspect she’s playing America Chavez). Loki writer Michael Waldron penned the most recent draft of Multiverse of Madness’ screenplay, and Spider-Man trilogy helmer Sam Raimi took over directing duties from Scott Derrickson, who’s still attached as an executive producer.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will work its magic in theaters on March 25, 2022. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on the sequel’s progress, and learn what other Marvel movies are forthcoming with our comprehensive guide.