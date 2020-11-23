Jonathan Groff: What To Watch Streaming If You Like The Hamilton Star

Jonathan Groff has a good-guy persona that usually translates well to his characters. Because even when he’s playing a character with a dark side, you still find yourself liking him. Groff even does this with mad King George III in Hamilton. The musical’s version of King George III is a little off his rockers, but you still kind of like the guy. This is all due to Groff’s natural likability.

Jonathan Groff has brought his likability and earnestness to many of his projects. Whether trying to destroy a glee club, hanging out with reindeer, or hunting killers, Groff makes his characters endearing and enjoyable to watch. Let’s take a look at some of Jonathan Groff’s major movie and TV projects and where you can stream them.