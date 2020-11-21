The Princess Switch 3? Vanessa Hudgens Hints At Another Netflix Movie, But Says One Thing Won't Happen

Leave a Comment
Spoilers for The Princess Switch: Switched Again lie ahead.
Since Netflix is totally that neighbor who has its Christmas lights up a week after Halloween, the streaming service has already released a slew of holiday-themed treats, with much more to come. This past week marked the release of the The Princess Switch: Switched Again, the sequel to the 2018 film. Vanessa Hudgens stars this time as not two, but three lookalike characters, who cross paths during Duchess Margaret’s coronation week. But how many doppelgängers is too far?
Vanessa Hudgens' newest character, in this instance, is Margaret’s cousin -- a fierce blonde with a nefarious plot up her sleeves. A third film appears to be on the horizon, as Hudgens alluded to it the film in a cheeky way during a recent interview with ET. But the actress has also made one thing clear about The Princess Switch 3:
We’re already at max outrageous here with three characters, we’re just going to keep it at that. And I would 100% lose my mind if I tried to add another me, even though it would probably be Scottish [and] I love that accent and it would be a great excuse to master the Scottish accent. But no, that’s not happening.
Vanessa Hudgens is drawing the line. Three characters is her limit so, no, there will not be any additional characters moving forward, per The Wrap. It’s fair, considering the actress has had to play off multiple versions of herself for two movies straight. When CinemaBlend spoke to the actress for The Princess Switch, she broke down what it was like to play three character in the same movie:
It’s all very confusing to be honest. It’s all very time consuming, because normally you would do a scene, do a wide [shot], do everyone’s coverage and move on, but with this you do a wide, you keep the wide there so they can put everyone together and then I just have to go through every character with the changes in between and then my stand ins would do the scenes as well and have to learn all the different parts. It’s just very, very confusing especially after a long day, my brain would definitely be fried.
More doppelgängers or not, it’s exciting to hear that Princess Switch will be a trilogy after all. If you have checked out Switched Again on Netflix, you know where the third movie could be leading. At the end of the movie, Duchess Margaret gets married to Nick Sagar’s Kevin in an airport. This has to be followed by a more formal (and royal) ceremony, right? And will we see Fiona again? There's so much to consider, but I cannot wait to see how these storylines continue.
Aside from The Princess Switch, Hudgenes just wrapped her work on Tick, Tick… Boom, a semi-autobiographical musical about Rent writer Jonathan Larson. The film stars Andrew Garfield as the playwright and is helmed by Lin-Manuel Miranda in his directorial debut. Hudgens told us that the Hamilton creator is an "adorable" filmmaker, who's still doing step routines amidst pandemic restrictions on set. That movie will be coming to Netflix as soon as 2021.
Until then, Princess Switch: Switched Again is available to stream now. Check out CinemaBlend’s review of the holiday sequel and get ready for the next holiday offering, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which arrives on November 25.