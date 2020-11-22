Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Still Seem Totally In Love While Filming Scenes For Their New Movie Together

Despite the complexities of a romantic couple working together on set, it doesn’t sound like Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ relationship is getting in the way of them bringing their top-notch skills to the upcoming film. Their Deep Water co-star, Jacob Elordi, recently commented on what it was like to work with them and said it was one of his favorite working experiences. He enjoyed having the chance to step back and watch two “titans of film” make movies.