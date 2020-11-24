Why Red Notice’s Ryan Reynolds Recorded Hundreds Of Thank You Videos For The Movie’s Crew

The movie industry has certainly been trying to find its footing under the new normal and while film releases are still struggling, film productions are largely back at work, even if that means making movies in very different ways. One film to recently complete principal photography under the new health and safety restrictions was Netflix's Red Notice, which used the "bubble" structure recently used successfully by the NBA, keeping all of the cast and crew isolated from the rest of the world. One can only imagine how difficult such a system was, and so Red Notice star Ryan Reynolds went the extra mile to thank those inside and outside the bubble for their sacrifices.