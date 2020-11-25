The Surprising Way Paul Bettany Related To Uncle Frank’s Story

Writer/director Alan Ball’s Uncle Frank is set in 1973, but the conflicts it deals in are very much contemporary. While it’s structured as a coming of age story centering on Sophia Lillis’ Beth Bledsoe, the story is primarily driven by the fact that Paul Bettany’s titular Frank Bledsoe is a gay man who has never had the courage required to come out to his family. Following a death in the family, he, Beth, and his boyfriend (Peter Macdissi) road trip from New York down to the Bledsoe homestead, forcing Frank to confront serious demons from his past.