The Awesome Way George Clooney Convinced Julia Roberts To Join Ocean’s 11

Ultimately, it’s long been common knowledge that the cast of the Ocean’s franchise movies got along really well. George Clooney also recently told a story about some of the hijinks they got up to on set, which included a story about Brad Pitt convincing people when they were filming in Lake Cuomo that he was a bit of a diva. Ultimately, though, they may have given each other a little shit, but Clooney has fond memories of the three Ocean’s movies, also mentioning he feels like they worked because there was “no ego” involved.