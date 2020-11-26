See What No Time To Die’s Daniel Craig Could Look Like As Magneto For The MCU

Leave a Comment
There are few film franchises quite as iconic as James Bond, as its spanned decades of filmmaking and entire generations of fans. Bond actors become legends in the process, with Daniel Craig finished his tenure as 007 with No Time To Die. Unfortunately Cary Joji Fukunaga's highly anticipated blockbuster was delayed a full year, extending Craig's reign as the beloved MI6 agent in the process. Moviegoers are eager to see what projects he might join once his schedule is freed up, and new fan art imagines what the Knives Out star might look like as Magneto in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Daniel Craig has had a successful career in film, but he's yet to join a superhero movie... yet. Following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties, Marvel fans have been anxiously awaiting any indication that mutants are joining the massive cinematic universe. Plenty of theories and fan castings have swirled around the internet since the deal, and now we can see what Daniel Craig might look like as the new Magneto. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? Daniel Craig has proven his badassery through various projects over the years, especially his five-film run as the current James Bond. But he looks especially cool wearing Magneto's signature helmet, and rocking a cool grey beard. Let's break down what we're being shown here.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Aitesam Farooq. They regularly make stunning fan art based on popular franchises like Marvel and Star Wars. This includes rendering fan castings into stunning a reality, and the image of Daniel Craig as Magneto is certainly no exception in this regard.
Magneto is perhaps the most iconic X-Men villain of all time, with the Master of Magnetism known for battling those heroes with his own Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. As such, he's been adapted in a variety of video games, cartoons, and live-action movies. And Daniel Craig would have some big shoes to fill if he decided to join the MCU as Magneto.
Of course, the most iconic actor to play Magneto is the OG from the movies: Sir Ian Mckellen. The legendary actor played the villain in four installments of the X-Men franchise, ending with Days of Future Past. That movie also featured the new class of stars, including the most recent live-action Magneto played by Michael Fassbender. Fassbender has his own four-movie run, which came to an end with Dark Phoenix.
For Daniel Craig's part, he looks awesome in Magneto's signature helmet. And there's something about the grey beard that helps to age him as the character, while also giving him a rugged edge. Craig brought a hulking physicality to the role of Bond, and it would be interesting to see that combined with Magneto's mutants powers.
It's currently unclear if/when Kevin Feige and company are going to bring mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Given how Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants were only released in the past two years, it wouldn't be surprising if the let some time pass before bringing the X-Men into the fray. But there are still plenty of fan theories regarding how this might happen, including Scarlet Witch's powers or the multiverse being explored in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel.
Daniel Craig can be seen in No Time to Die when it finally hits theaters April 2nd, 2021. Be sure to check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.