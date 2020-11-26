See What No Time To Die’s Daniel Craig Could Look Like As Magneto For The MCU

There are few film franchises quite as iconic as James Bond, as its spanned decades of filmmaking and entire generations of fans. Bond actors become legends in the process, with Daniel Craig finished his tenure as 007 with No Time To Die. Unfortunately Cary Joji Fukunaga's highly anticipated blockbuster was delayed a full year, extending Craig's reign as the beloved MI6 agent in the process. Moviegoers are eager to see what projects he might join once his schedule is freed up, and new fan art imagines what the Knives Out star might look like as Magneto in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.