Of Course, Jamie Dornan And Zac Efron Are On A List Of Most NSFW Sex Scenes

So, how does one come up with a list of “severe” sex scenes in movies? A survey conducted by Online Gambling looked into a number of parental advisory warnings for sex and nudity compiled by IMDB and triangulated those with movies that were marked “most severe” to find some of the raciest scenes in movies. The list of actors and actresses came from figuring out which celebrities were in the most movies on the list that fit within the "severe" definition. As it turns out, some of the people who made the list make total sense and some are Seth Rogen.