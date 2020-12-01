Marvel Confirms Key MCU Connection Between Thanos And The Eternals

While we’re still a little under a year away from meeting the main group of Eternals in the MCU, it’s nice to have confirmation that this franchise’s version of Thanos is tied to them. In the comics, Thanos is the son of the Eternals known as A’lars and Sui-San, and he has a brother called Eros of Titan, better known as Starfox. The reason comic book Thanos looks so monstrous compared to your average Eternal is because he also carries Deviant genetics, tying him to the Eternals’ antagonistic cousin race. Whether that’s the case with MCU Thanos too is unclear, although judging by leaked images, the Deviants in the upcoming Eternals movie certainly look terrifying.