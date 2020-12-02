Kristen Stewart’s Happiest Season Is A Huge Hulu Hit, And Clea DuVall Had A Wonderful Reaction

Seeing a movie like Happiest Season get such a positive response and become the biggest "opening weekend" movie for Hulu is certainly a big deal. Hulu has always been the streaming service focused on TV, and original content in general has never been a massive selling point of the service, even though Hulu has certainly seen popular original products before. Perhaps Happiest Season's success could be the first of several original films that could end up on the platform, making movies in general a bigger part of the service, and giving it a better opportunity to compete with all the other streaming services in that category.