Aubrey Plaza And Jason Statham Are Teaming Up For A Guy Ritchie Thriller

Guy Ritchie has had a pretty solid year, with The Gentlemen making a splash in early 2020, and landing two new films to work on with previous collaborator Jason Statham. But things are about to get a lot more awesome, as one of those films has just teamed Ritchie with someone who’s absolutely perfect for his blockbuster sensibilities. As of today, the film formerly known as Five Eyes will now include Happiest Season star, and all around queen of sarcasm, Aubrey Plaza, as part of the cast.
Previously reported as a spy thriller, this newly untitled film sees Jason Statham’s new character, MI6 agent Orson Fortune, trying to track and halt an illegal weapons sale that could prove to be a chaotic event should it go through. Now Deadline provided a new update on the project, and while the film has now lost a title, the untitled Guy Ritchie project has gained the skills of Ms. Plaza. And while it’s not expressly said, we have a feeling who she might be playing in this new movie.
In our last encounter, back when the film was still titled Five Eyes, the information that was on hand told us that one of the roles that had yet to be cast was someone named Sarah Fidel. A “tech expert” that sounded like a supporting role last we heard, this latest update seems to have upped that role to the context of a CIA tech expert that’s reluctantly paired with Jason Statham’s Orson Fortune. Which means Aubrey Plaza just might be the partner that Statham’s character doesn’t want, but balances him out in such a fashion that the laughs just keep coming.
Not only does that formula work in other landmark films like Lethal Weapon, Tango & Cash, and even Turner & Hooch, but it also harkens back to a recent Guy Ritchie favorite. Much like Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer were quite the odd couple of espionage in The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Aubrey Plaza and Jason Statham sound primed to get on each other’s nerves, but ultimately bring the fight to the villains that this untitled film has hiding in the shadows. Which may have primed the actor herself to drop the following reaction to the news on Twitter:
This news couldn’t have come at a better time, as Aubrey Plaza has had quite the 2020 herself. With Black Bear set to open in theaters this weekend, and the recent Hulu hit Happiest Season seeing her charms complicate that holiday romantic comedy, Plaza is cashing out of the year with some raves. We may not have known this going into the year, but the pairing of Aubrey Plaza and Jason Statham sounds like exactly the sort of energy the world needs. And as soon as we hear anything new about this Guy Ritchie project in progress, you can find that news on CinemaBlend as it breaks.