Aubrey Plaza And Jason Statham Are Teaming Up For A Guy Ritchie Thriller

This news couldn’t have come at a better time, as Aubrey Plaza has had quite the 2020 herself. With Black Bear set to open in theaters this weekend, and the recent Hulu hit Happiest Season seeing her charms complicate that holiday romantic comedy, Plaza is cashing out of the year with some raves. We may not have known this going into the year, but the pairing of Aubrey Plaza and Jason Statham sounds like exactly the sort of energy the world needs. And as soon as we hear anything new about this Guy Ritchie project in progress, you can find that news on CinemaBlend as it breaks.