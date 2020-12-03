Cops Dispatched To Star Wars' Billie Lourd's LA Home After Gunshots Were Reportedly Fired

Exactly when this all took place is unclear, but according to TMZ, there's a massive construction project currently going on at the home of Billie Lourd. A worker was fired from the project, and got into some sort of "conflict" with another construction worker. He pulled a rifle on that worker, fired at the ground, and then fled. It seems likely the altercation stemmed from the firing, but even that is unclear at this point. Nobody was injured in the incident and the police are looking for the suspect. One would think that unless the suspect has gone into hiding, he will be found and this incident will be dealt with, since his identity is almost certainly known.