Cops Dispatched To Star Wars' Billie Lourd's LA Home After Gunshots Were Reportedly Fired

An altercation took place at the home of actress Billie Lourd which resulted in Los Angeles police responding to a "shots fired" call to a property owned by the Star Wars actress. Luckily, nobody was hurt, and it does not appear Lourd was actually home at the time. The conflict took place between a pair of construction workers who are currently working on the property, although, at this point the shooter has reportedly not been apprehended.
Exactly when this all took place is unclear, but according to TMZ, there's a massive construction project currently going on at the home of Billie Lourd. A worker was fired from the project, and got into some sort of "conflict" with another construction worker. He pulled a rifle on that worker, fired at the ground, and then fled. It seems likely the altercation stemmed from the firing, but even that is unclear at this point. Nobody was injured in the incident and the police are looking for the suspect. One would think that unless the suspect has gone into hiding, he will be found and this incident will be dealt with, since his identity is almost certainly known.
While emotions can certainly get heated when somebody is fired, the fact that this whole thing escalated to the use of fire arms is slightly terrifying. While nobody was hurt, certainly people could have been seriously hurt. Whether the suspect brought the rifle with him specifically for this purpose, or just grabbed it in the heat of the moment is unknown, but that will likely have some bearing on how serious this incident is taken by police.
The construction project itself is an interesting one. Billie Lourd owns the former homes of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, which were located on adjacent parcels. The two performers died within a day of each other in 2016. Lourd is actually combining the properties, 3.5 acres in total. into a single estate. That makes this construction project far more than a simple remodel. The two properties are apparently worth a combined $18 million right now, which will likely only increase after all this work is completed. It's not clear if Lourd, a new mother, has been living on the property recently but she certainly was not there when this all went down.
Billie Lourd has only been acting professionally for a few years but has already put together a solid resume. She appeared alongside her mother Carrie Fisher in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, in the role of Lt. Connix, with Star Wars: The Force Awakens being her first credited role. The size of the role grew over the course of the trilogy. She also acted as a stand-in for her mother in The Rise of Skywalker. She's also been part of the ensemble cast of multiple seasons of American Horror Story and had a memorable supporting role in Olivia Wilde's directorial debut, Booksmart.