Gal Gadot Has Scored Her Own Mission: Impossible-Style Action Movie And Is Getting A Huge Payday

There isn't a lot of additional detail about exactly what Heart of Stone is beyond being a spy movie, but even with that basic setup it sounds like a solid place to start. While not specifically stated in the Deadline article revealing the project, it seems almost certain that Heart of Stone is looking to be the beginning of a new action franchise rather than simply a one-off movie. Of course, everybody involved will likely want to wait to see if the first movie is a success before moving into full franchise mode, but putting the mere idea of a Gal Gadot-led spy franchise is too enticing an idea to ignore entirely.