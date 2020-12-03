Apparently Tom Holland's Keeping Something Of Robert Downey Jr's With Him On The Spider-Man 3 Set

Because the flip side would be that the legacy of Tony Stark will continue to cast its long shadow over the development of the MCU Spider-Man, and really, that’s no longer necessary. I hear the complaints, and I do agree with the fact that Ben Parker has been marginalized in the MCU. I don’t love that. But I didn’t need Marvel to re-do Peter’s origin story one more time on screen. And when Spidey was introduced into the fold in Captain America: Civil War, Tony was a logical mentor for the brainy, insecure Parker. Some argue that Steve Rogers might have been better, but at this point, who’s to say.