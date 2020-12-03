Kevin Hart Shares Photo, Admits He's 'Cold As ****' Now That More Movies Are Filming In Canada

This is even more of a blessing, considering earlier this year, Kevin Hart’s film lost Jason Statham as a potential lead, just as it was about to go into production. And then, The Man From Toronto had to eventually pause its shooting schedule since it coincided with the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunes eventually shifted, as the movie is now in production, and Woody Harrelson eventually took over the role of a deadly assassin who’s forced into accompanying Kevin Hart’s “New York screw up” after a classic mix-up at an Airbnb. And as you’ll see in another post from The Man From Toronto set, Hart’s still putting in the work, even as the temperatures drop.