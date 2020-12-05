Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe Revealed A NSFW Moment That Happened On Set, And It Involves A Monkey

The Harry Potter franchise has changed a lot since Daniel Radcliffe called a wrap as the Boy Who Lived -- with a prequel series (that has even more animals acting up) and a sequel play, the world has expanded considerably. While Daniel Radcliffe has no problem looking back fondly at his memories, it seems like he, for once, isn’t game to reprise his role anytime soon. That probably has less to do with traumatic experiences with monkeys and more to do with his overall goals for his career, though.