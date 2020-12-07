Comments

Leave a Comment

news

New Godzilla Vs. Kong Footage Is Here, And The Crossover Has Never Felt More Real

Godzilla in King of the Monsters

It’s been nearly 60 years since Godzilla and King Kong first fought one another in a theatrical setting, but 2021 will mark the first time these two come to blows within an American production. It still remains to be seen when the first Godzilla vs. Kong trailer will arrive, but luckily, we haven’t gone entirely without glimpses this year of what the coming battle will look like. Concept art of the Titans clashing was released back in June, and now we finally some new footage to chew on.

Around this time last year, the first Godzilla vs. Kong footage leaked online, showing the eponymous beasts about to begin an earthshaking battle. That footage came from the CCXP convention in Brazil, and fast-forward to now, the latest Godzilla vs. Kong video snippet was shown off at the same convention’s digital presentation (via @RickDaSquirrel). Take a look:

Once again, we’re being teased for just mere seconds, but it’s a nice reminder of the crossover that’s set to take the MonsterVerse to new heights. In one corner, Godzilla swims to whatever battlefield he’s needed next, and in another corner, King Kong is roaring at his adversary… or maybe some humans giving him grief, it’s hard to say. By the way, you can tell that the King Kong portion of the footage comes from Godzilla vs. Kong rather than just repurposed from Kong: Skull Island by the ships in the background. Kong was contained exclusively to Skull Island in his 2017 MonsterVerse debut, but Godzilla vs. Kong will see him being taken away from his home turf.

Like Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong will be set in the present day. Kong: Skull Island, on the other hand, was set in 1973, meaning that within the MonsterVerse timeline, the gargantuan gorilla will be close to, if not a little over 50 years older than when we first met him. As such, not only will Kong be more “rugged” and “battle worn,” he’ll also have gone through quite the growth spurt, meaning he’ll be able to look Godzilla in the eye when he throws a punch.

It still hasn’t been revealed yet Godzilla and King Kong are fighting in the MonsterVerse, but unlike in Japan’s King Kong vs. Godzilla, there will be a victor declared. No doubt the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters paved the way for these two crossed paths, as it was revealed in that movie’s end credits that numerous Titans were converging on Skull Island. Kong’s not an extrovert, so having even more giant monsters infringing on his personal space is sure to put him in a bad mood.

Related

Turns Out A Key Godzilla Vs. Kong Contributor Is Actually A Hardcore Fan

What we do know about Godzilla vs. Kong is the story will also explore members of the Monarch scientific organization embarking on a journey to uncover clues about the Titans’ origins, and a human conspiracy will be uncovered to eradicate these creatures from the face of the Earth. Adam Wingard directed the feature off a script written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, and the Godzilla vs. Kong cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Brian Tyree Henry, Rebeca Hall, Shun Oguri, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Demián Bichir, Zhang Ziyi and Lance Reddick.

Godzilla vs. Kong will be released on May 21, 2021 in both theaters and on HBO Max as part of Warner Bros’ ambitious rollout plan for all its movies next year, which Legendary Pictures is reportedly not too pleased about. Find out what other movies are coming out next year in our 2021 release schedule.

Up Next

All The New WB Movies Coming To HBO Max In 2021, Including Matrix 4 And The Suicide Squad
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Why Godzilla Vs Kong And Dune's Creator Could Take Legal Action Against Warner Bros. And HBO Max news 6h Why Godzilla Vs Kong And Dune's Creator Could Take Legal Action Against Warner Bros. And HBO Max Sean O'Connell
All The New WB Movies Coming To HBO Max In 2021, Including Matrix 4 And The Suicide Squad news 2d All The New WB Movies Coming To HBO Max In 2021, Including Matrix 4 And The Suicide Squad Philip Sledge
Looks Like Godzilla Vs King Kong Might Head To Streaming news 2w Looks Like Godzilla Vs King Kong Might Head To Streaming Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Dashing in December Dec 13, 2020 Dashing in December Rating TBD
The Princess Switch: Switched Again Nov 19, 2020 The Princess Switch: Switched Again 5
Lost Girls And Love Hotels Sep 18, 2020 Lost Girls And Love Hotels 2
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Aug 20, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
NCIS: Los Angeles Star Address Concerns About Eric Christian Olsen Exiting As Deeks TBD NCIS: Los Angeles Star Address Concerns About Eric Christian Olsen Exiting As Deeks Rating TBD
Patty Jenkins Found 'The Perfect Reason' To Return To Themyscira For Wonder Woman 1984 TBD Patty Jenkins Found 'The Perfect Reason' To Return To Themyscira For Wonder Woman 1984 Rating TBD
Katy Perry Gets Glamorous And Also Shows Off Her Spanx In New Posts TBD Katy Perry Gets Glamorous And Also Shows Off Her Spanx In New Posts Rating TBD
BAPS Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid Is Dead At 53 TBD BAPS Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid Is Dead At 53 Rating TBD
First Letterkenny Season 9 Scene Has Wayne And Co. Taking Shots At Angie And I Can’t Get Enough TBD First Letterkenny Season 9 Scene Has Wayne And Co. Taking Shots At Angie And I Can’t Get Enough Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information