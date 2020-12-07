New Godzilla Vs. Kong Footage Is Here, And The Crossover Has Never Felt More Real

Once again, we’re being teased for just mere seconds, but it’s a nice reminder of the crossover that’s set to take the MonsterVerse to new heights. In one corner, Godzilla swims to whatever battlefield he’s needed next, and in another corner, King Kong is roaring at his adversary… or maybe some humans giving him grief, it’s hard to say. By the way, you can tell that the King Kong portion of the footage comes from Godzilla vs. Kong rather than just repurposed from Kong: Skull Island by the ships in the background. Kong was contained exclusively to Skull Island in his 2017 MonsterVerse debut, but Godzilla vs. Kong will see him being taken away from his home turf.