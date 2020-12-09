Vin Diesel Is Teasing Good News For Bloodshot After Bad News At The Box Office

The year 2020 has undoubtedly been a seemingly never-ending line of giant dominos that keep falling and sometimes decimating whatever they land on. One of those dominos has landed right on the head of the box office, turning would-be blockbusters into flops. Bloodshot took one of the first and hardest hits, bringing only a fraction of its expected revenue in from the theaters, even with its comic book ties to pave the way but now Vin Diesel seems to be indicating some good news is on the way.