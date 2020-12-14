Upcoming Will Ferrell Movies And TV Shows: What's Ahead For The Elf Star

Both as an actor and producer, Will Ferrell is one of our most well-known and hardest-working A-list comedians, providing no shortage of movies and shows through his familiar brand. While they're not always as hilariously funny as his earlier hits like Anchorman, Old School, and Elf, the Eurovision Song Contest star/writer/producer will certainly give every one of his projects his all. There's no denying Ferrell's dedication, persistence, and endless enthusiasm for his craft.

For Ferrell fans, they'll be thankful to know that the comedic personality doesn't plan to slow down anytime soon. Rather, the Saturday Night Live veteran has a variety of movies and shows announced or currently in-the-works, including a new AppleTV+ series, a revamped adaptation of a Christmas classic, and a not-so-dramatic retelling of one of Netflix's most scandalous documentaries. If you love Will Ferrell movies, here's what you can look forward to in the near future! Presently, that doesn't include Elf 2, but maybe it will someday! (When there's a Will, etc. ...)