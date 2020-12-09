That Time James Corden Facetimed The Prom Star Jo Ellen Pellman’s Grandma During Filming The Netflix Musical

I do think that James and I have a rapport that truly feels like we’ve been friends for ages and he is someone who is such a champion of me and Ariana [DeBose] especially, and so welcoming in this environment of icons, truly. I will always remember just the kind of person James is. We were shooting the finale number and it was a long day. My grandma had just gone into the hospital and she’s a big fan of James and his show. I asked him if he would FaceTime her with me and without hesitation he was like ‘Of course!’ And he made my grandma’s day, and that’s who James is. He will go out of his way to make someone’s day a little brighter and I’m so glad that I can call him a friend.