Upcoming Aubrey Plaza Movies And TV Shows: What's Next For The Happiest Season Star

As 2020 draws to a close, Aubrey Plaza has flourished in two very different movies. On Thanksgiving weekend, audiences got a chance to see the actress's scene-stealing performance in Hulu's LGBTQ+ family rom-com, Happiest Season. And even more recently, Plaza received some of her finest reviews yet for her versatile dramatic character work in the darkly comedic indie thriller, Black Bear.

Of course, throughout the past decade-plus, the outstanding actress has proven her commendable talents in a variety of projects, on screens both big and small. Whether it's Parks and Recreation, Legion, The To-Do List, Safety Not Guaranteed, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, or Ingrid Goes West, her best work (at least, in my view), to name a mere few, Aubrey Plaza is only getting more confident and exceptional with her daring and distinguished performances. We're watching the continued rise of our most intriguing and adventurous modern actresses.

If you love Aubrey Plaza, as many people online clearly do (as well they should), you'll want to know what she has coming up next. That's where we're here to help. Here are the Aubrey Plaza movies and shows you can look forward to seeing in the near future.