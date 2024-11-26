‘This Is Going To Dig A Little Deeper:’ Lacey Chabert And Dustin Milligan Open Up About The Surprising Depth Of Hot Frosty, And How Much It Means To Them
This Christmas film has a huge heart!
This story contains spoilers for Hot Frosty! If you haven't seen the new Christmas film, you can check it out with a Netflix subscription.
When it comes to the 2024 Netflix schedule, there are plenty of great new Christmas movies you can check out. However, to me, one of the best is the funny yet heartfelt Hot Frosty. This film takes a deeper look into grief and loneliness at Christmas despite its fun name, and its two stars, Lacey Chabert and Dustin Milligan, sat down with me to talk about how much it truly means to them.
For a refresher, Hot Frosty is a cute rom-com that follows the story of a recent widow who discovers she has brought a snowman to life after placing a scarf around his neck. As they spend more time together, Jack the snowman (Milligan) begins to warm Kathy's (Chabert) heart and remind her what love truly feels like.
Christmas films aren't alien to the idea of including heavier topics, but many Netflix original Christmas films have strayed away from the idea. However, Hot Frosty openly talks about how grief affects us, especially during the holidays. Lacey Chabert, who's known for many Hallmark movies involving Christmas, told me it was a delight working on a film that did "dig deeper" while still keeping in tune with the holiday spirit:
The movie definitely has its fair share of silly moments – like Jack watching TV to learn how to be a human and a cute dance that takes place at a middle school, of all places. But despite its more humorous scenes, both Jack and Kathy have some genuinely heartfelt moments that show what the healing process is like.
Milligan agreed with Chabert's sentiments, saying that having these two go on this adventure together was one of the "special things" about making this film and telling this story in general:
Hot Frosty dominated the charts when it was first released on Netflix and is still in the Top 10 now, with critics calling it "cheeky, wonton lust," which is honestly exactly what you need during the holidays.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
However, through it all, there's a lot of warmth and joy to be found, and having the chance to dig a little deeper into the idea of grief and healing during the holidays is something I am always down to watch.
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.