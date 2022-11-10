Falling For Christmas: Where You've Seen The Cast Before

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of the multiple Christmas movies that Netflix likes to release every year when the holidays come around. And while we have been given staples in the Netflix Christmas universe such as The Christmas Switch trilogy or A Christmas Prince, we are now adding to that with Falling for Christmas.

The romantic comedy starring Lindsey Lohan in the lead role tells the story of a spoiled heiress who ends up losing her memory on a ski trip and has to find a way to recover it while staying in a comfy home in the mountains – while developing feelings for the man that runs it. While the Falling for Christmas cast is small, it’s filled with memorable faces and plenty of people you might have seen before, so here is how you’ll most likely recognize the cast.

Lindsay Lohan

Obviously, the first person we need to talk about is the star of Falling for Christmas, Lindsey Lohan. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, she was the queen of teen comedy, appearing in several films that are considered classic comedies now. These include The Parent Trap, the amazing Mean Girls , Freaky Friday, which also starred Jamie Lee Curtis , Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen, Get A Clue, and so many others.

While she took a break from starring in movies for a while, this is now her first major role in a movie in years, and I can’t wait to see what she does next, because I have missed her so much as a leading lady.

Chord Overstreet

Every good Christmas movie has a love interest that is just too dang sweet and good-looking for his own good, and here that person is played by Chord Overstreet. As a former Glee fan, I am very familiar with him, as he portrayed Sam on the show and showed off his killer singing pipes – a talent that he has carried over into the real world with his music. I could go on for hours about his covers on that show .

However, Overstreet has done plenty of other great movies and TV shows besides his time on the Ryan Murphy hit. He currently stars in the Apple TV+ original series, Acapulco, and has guest starred on several shows, including Royalties, Regular Show, and more. He’s also appeared in the films 4th Man Out, A Warrior’s Heart, and The Hole.

Jack Wagner

Next up on the list is Jack Wagner, a man who is actually primarily known for his roles on famous soap operas. Throughout his career, he has had main roles on several daytime soap operas such as General Hospital, Santa Barbara, and The Bold and the Beautiful, as well as the popular nighttime soap, Melrose Place.

Other than that, he’s also guest starred on many shows such as Monk, See Dad Run, Castle, Ray Donavan, and more. Wagner is also known for his singing career, releasing albums since the 1980s, including All I Need, On the Porch, Alone in the Crowd, and others.

George Young

George Young portrays Lohan’s fiancé in Falling for Christmas, and the actor has appeared in a variety of films. Most recently, he was in the 2021 horror film, Malignant, but he’s also had roles in movies such as In the Room, Final Recipe, and Love…And Other Bad Habits.

Young has also had several roles in television shows, including Yours Faithfully, the miniseries Grace, The Pupil, Containment, and The Bryan Jackson Show.

Chase Ramsey

Next up on the list, we take a look at Chase Ramsey as part of the cast for Falling for Christmas. Ramsey started his career in smaller uncredited roles in films like the High School Musical series, but has continued to appear in several television shows in guest roles.

Some of the series he’s been on include the popular Yellowstone, the Paramount+ series , Why Women Kill, CSI: Las Vegas, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and more. His role in the holiday movie is one of his first major parts, so hopefully you’ll be seeing a lot more of him soon.

Olivia Perez

Olivia Perez plays Overstreet’s on-screen daughter in Falling for Christmas and while the little actress is young, she’s already done plenty in the industry.

Most notably, she had a pretty prominent role in In the Heights , where she played Usnavi’s little girl in the future. However, she’s also appeared in shows such as Sesame Street, The Kids Tonight Show, and had a guest role in the underrated teen romance show, Dash & Lily, as well as appearing in Tommy. She appeared in the film, Swallow, too.

Sean J. Dillingham

Next up on the Falling for Christmas cast, we take a look as Sean J. Dillingham, who has made a career out of several small appearances in big shows. Some of his biggest appearances have been in Amber Brown, the hit AMC series, Better Call Saul, Longmire, This Is Us, The Encounter, and more. He also had larger roles in shows like I Pranked My Parents, Trump By Grace, and Horse Camp.

Antonio D. Charity

The next person in the Falling for Christmas cast is Antonio D. Charity, who has been in the business for several years. Charity has had several smaller parts in television shows that were recurring guest parts, including The Corner, All My Children, HBO’s The Wire, Tosh.0, House of Lies, Llama Cop, Danger Force, Dwight in Shining Armor, and The Orville. He’s also had small cameo roles on shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Grey’s Anatomy, Shameless, and others.

Aliana Lohan

Last but not least, on the Falling for Christmas cast, we take a look at Aliana Lohan. Yes, you read that last name right – she's the sister of Lindsey Lohan, and the two of them are in the film together. However, prior to her appearing in Falling for Christmas, Lohan had a guest role on The Suite Life of Hudson and James and had some minor appearances on reality television shows, including Living Lohan. This will be her first bigger role in a film, and alongside her sister no less.

You can’t not like a Christmas movie on Netflix around this time of year, and honestly, I am ready for all of the cliches and everything else because these movies make me smile – and Falling for Christmas should be a delight with this cast.

