Wait, Is Walt Disney World Adding Face Masks To Ride Photos?

For being the largest theme park destination, and one of the top vacation spots in the world, Walt Disney World has proven itself to be incredibly nimble when it comes to constantly adjusting the way it handles health and safety during the pandemic. The parks reopened with temperature checks and mask requirements in place, but since then we've seen new measures added regularly as the parks better understand the virus as well as guest behavior. Previously, one of the ways that Disney encouraged people to keep their masks on was to prevent access to ride photos if guests were not wearing them. However, it now seems the parks have taken things a step further, by adding masks to the faces of anybody that did not have them on.