Jason Momoa And Josh Brolin Lend Support To Dune's Theatrical Release After Denis Villenueve Speaks Out

To put it mildly, Warner Bros.' decision to release its entire 2021 line-up simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max has been controversial. As some have questioned what this will mean for the future of cinema, others with a deeply personal stake in the films that will be affected are speaking out. After Denis Villeneuve made his displeasure at the development clear, two Dune cast members, Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin have spoken out in support of him.