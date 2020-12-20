Rogue Squadron: 4 Things I Hope Patty Jenkins Brings To Life In The Star Wars Movie Universe

The Early Days of the New Republic

For those who never read any of the original series of Star Wars novels, then the end of the story, for decades, came with Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi. Based on that, everybody lived happily ever after. But one of the interesting things that the early Rogue Squadron books dealt with was the idea that this really wasn't the case. Just because the Empire had fallen didn't mean that everything was wonderful. The early novels in the series dealt with the Republic's invasion and occupation of Coruscant, and the subsequent insurgency. The idea that the Rebel Alliance isn't seen as a savior by all people is something the films have yet to really deal with, and they could make for an interesting and complex screenplay.