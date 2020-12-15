Watch Wonder Woman 1984's Opening Scene Now For A Glimpse Into The Amazon Olympics

Leave a Comment
After numerous delays, Wonder Woman 1984 is finally arriving next week both in theaters and on HBO Max. As such, the advertising and marketing campaign for the sequel has kicked up a few notches, and now that includes the opening scene being made available to the public. While most of Wonder Woman 1984 will be set in… well, it’s obvious what year, the story will kick off with a look at Diana of Themyscira’s childhood, when she takes part in the Amazon Olympics.
With the young Diana being played by Lilly Aspell, we get to see the Amazon princess showing off her athletic prowess at an early age alongside side the grown adult athletes competing in this grand event. Take a look at the opening Wonder Woman 1984 scene below, as well as some teases of what happens later in the movie.
Even the denizens of Themyscira crave entertainment now and then, and the Amazon Olympics presented in the above video provide such an opportunity. When it comes time for some of the athletes to race up and navigate that obstacle course that has humbled even the most seasoned warriors, Diana wastes no time getting on the starting line with them, telling her aunt Antiope, reprised by Robin Wright, that she can do it. Antiope offers a few pieces of advice to her niece, and with Diana’s mother, Connie Nielsen’s Queen Hippolyta, watching from afar, the contest kicks off, with Diana eventually gaining a lead on her fellow competitors.
We’ll have to wait until Wonder Woman 1984 to see how young Diana ultimately does, as the video cuts to clips of Diana as an adult in action. Still, at least showing the Amazon Olympics from years ago allows us another look into Themysciran life. We got our first taste of the island populated only by women in the first Wonder Woman movie, with Diana leaving her home to accompany Steve Trevor back to the outside world so she could end World War I. Diana has remained among humanity in the decades since, and it’s hard to say if she’ll ever make her way back to Themyscira.
Maybe that will happen in Wonder Woman 3, although we don’t need to wait until that movie to arrive in order to revisit Themyscira. There’s an Amazons spinoff in development for the DC Extended Universe, and while Patty Jenkins won’t direct that project like she did the first two Wonder Woman movies, she is executive producing and working on the story with Geoff Johns. Recently Jenkins revealed that the spinoff will take place after Diana leaves Themyscira and will be linked to events that unfold between Wonder Woman 1984 and Wonder Woman 3.
As for Diana Prince’s journey in 1984, she’ll be reunited with Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, her long-lost love who was thought to have died at the end of World War I. However, with the good comes some bad, and for Diana, that means tangling with Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord, a charismatic businessman who craves power, and Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Minerva, who starts out as Diana’s friend, but aspires to become an apex predator and eventually transforms into The Cheetah. The cast also includes Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha and Amr Waked in undisclosed roles.
You can catch Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters and on HBO Max starting December 25. In the meantime, be sure to read CinemaBlend's review of the sequel and look through our DC movies guide to learn what this corner of the superhero movie market has coming up.