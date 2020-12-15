Watch Wonder Woman 1984's Opening Scene Now For A Glimpse Into The Amazon Olympics

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

After numerous delays, Wonder Woman 1984 is finally arriving next week both in theaters and on HBO Max. As such, the advertising and marketing campaign for the sequel has kicked up a few notches, and now that includes the opening scene being made available to the public. While most of Wonder Woman 1984 will be set in… well, it’s obvious what year, the story will kick off with a look at Diana of Themyscira’s childhood, when she takes part in the Amazon Olympics.