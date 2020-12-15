George Clooney's Not Interested In Being The Next Bond, But He Does Have An Idea For Who Should Be 007 Next

The contest to see who will become the next James Bond once Daniel Craig leaves the scene after 2021’s No Time To Die is still a hot topic of conversation as we head into the new year. A surprising party has now weighed in on who they think the next 007 actor should be: actor/director, and all around good guy, George Clooney. But don’t go thinking that he’s penciled himself in for the role himself, as Clooney recused himself from the running for two very important reasons. Well, three if you count the fact that he thinks Idris Elba should get the job.