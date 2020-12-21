Oscars 2021: Everything We Know About The 93rd Academy Awards

When The 2021 Oscars Will Air

Since 2004, only the Winter Olympics could push the Oscars out of a February ceremony. But because of the pandemic and the numerous impacts it has had on the film industry - delayed release dates and productions - and the general population, the Academy decided to push back the ceremony from its original date of Feb. 28, 2021, to April 25, 2021.

Honoring 2020 films when we’ll be nearly five months into 2021 feels weird, but it's actually a bit of a return to form for the Oscars. For much of its history, the Oscars were held in late March, early April.

Not including the first few years when they held five ceremonies over a three year span (holding the first-ever Oscars in May and another two in consecutive Novembers), April 25 will be the latest an Oscar ceremony has taken place since 1966, when the Sound of Music took home the top prize.