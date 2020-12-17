Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America Images Show Off The Killer Cast

Of all the sequels that we have received in the last few years that have come out years, or decades, after the original film, it's possible none was more unexpected, or more welcome than Coming 2 America. While forgiving the sequels slightly cheesy title, Coming to America is one of Eddie Murphy most loved comedies and so the idea of seeing him, along with the remarkable cast from the first movie, again, is a very welcome idea. While we still have to wait a few more months to see the film itself, a collection of images have been released showing us the characters from the movie for the first time.