Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America Images Show Off The Killer Cast

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall in Coming 2 America
Available on Amazon Prime ×

Of all the sequels that we have received in the last few years that have come out years, or decades, after the original film, it's possible none was more unexpected, or more welcome than Coming 2 America. While forgiving the sequels slightly cheesy title, Coming to America is one of Eddie Murphy most loved comedies and so the idea of seeing him, along with the remarkable cast from the first movie, again, is a very welcome idea. While we still have to wait a few more months to see the film itself, a collection of images have been released showing us the characters from the movie for the first time.

In the image above we see the duo of Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, in their roles as Akeem and Semmi, together again. And honestly, it doesn't look like 32 years have passed at all. They look sort of amazing. Older, sure, but not that much older. But Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are but only two of the actors who will be returning for the sequel. Most of the major cast members from the first movie will be back in some capacity, including James Earl Jones, as Akeem's father the king of Zamunda.

James Earl Jones

However, I have to say that the image that has me the most excited is the one that reveals that returning to the new movie that will star Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are...Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall. In addition to playing their main roles in the original Coming to America, the two did some serious make-up work in order to also play a collection of characters that hung out in a New York barbershop, and it turns out that those old men are all still sitting in that same barbershop all these years later. How are these guys still alive?

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio hall in Coming 2 America barbershop

Coming 2 America will see Eddie Murphy's character become the king of his fictional nation. And while we know that the plot of the film will bring him back to America, it's sort of in the title, we also know that more of this movie will be focused on what's going on at home. One image we're not yet being shown is Wesley Snipes will play a character named General Izzi, who is actually the brother of a character from the first movie, Akeem's prospective bride, who will also be returning in the sequel. Most of the rest of the images that have been released appear to be set in Zamunda rather than America.

Coming 2 America

I for one certainly can't wait for Coming 2 America. The original is a classic comedy and one of Eddie Murphy's greatest works. If the sequel is able to recapture that movie's fun this one should be great. It's only frustrating that we have to wait three more months for it.

Coming 2 America

Originally set for a theatrical release like its predecessor, Coming 2 America was sold to Amazon as part of the continual shuffle of films and releases that was brought on by the pandemic. The movie is now set for release on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021

Up Next

Why You Should Be Excited For Eddie Murphy's Coming To America 2
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova Reveals The Scene That Had Her ‘Freaking Out', And It Isn't Rudy Giuliani's news 2w Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova Reveals The Scene That Had Her ‘Freaking Out', And It Isn't Rudy Giuliani's Erik Swann
It's Not Only Hamilton: How Broadway Movies And Streaming Took A Major Step This Year news 2w It's Not Only Hamilton: How Broadway Movies And Streaming Took A Major Step This Year Sarah El-Mahmoud
9 Christmas Movies Featuring LGBTQ+ Stories news 2w 9 Christmas Movies Featuring LGBTQ+ Stories Jerrica Tisdale

Trending Movies

Godzilla vs. Kong May 21, 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong Rating TBD
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Oct 10, 2003 Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Rating TBD
Greenland Dec 18, 2020 Greenland 5
Antlers TBD Antlers Rating TBD
Here's A Wild-But-Sad Tron Box Office Stat As The Movie's Sequel Turns 10 Years Old TBD Here's A Wild-But-Sad Tron Box Office Stat As The Movie's Sequel Turns 10 Years Old Rating TBD
What The Expanse's Cast Are Most Excited For Fans To See From Season 5 On Amazon TBD What The Expanse's Cast Are Most Excited For Fans To See From Season 5 On Amazon Rating TBD
Why One Doctor Strange Actor ‘Regrets’ Joining The Cast TBD Why One Doctor Strange Actor ‘Regrets’ Joining The Cast Rating TBD
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Won't Say Much About Season 4, But What He Can Say Has Me Worried About John Dutton TBD Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Won't Say Much About Season 4, But What He Can Say Has Me Worried About John Dutton Rating TBD
George Clooney Has Blunt Thoughts On Tom Cruise’s Viral Mission: Impossibile Speech TBD George Clooney Has Blunt Thoughts On Tom Cruise’s Viral Mission: Impossibile Speech Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information