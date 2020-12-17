Anna Kendrick Is Back On Twitter After Hacking Incident, And Her Response Was Great

Leave a Comment
Having a Twitter account hacked can be a stressful situation for anyone, especially A-list celebrities. That was the case for Oscar-nominated actor Anna Kendrick after someone hacked into her account earlier this month. The actress showed her sense of humor in returning to social media with a hilarious response.
Days after her access was restored, Anna Kendrick decided to hop back on Twitter. But instead of being furious or defensive in her first tweet since the incident, she gave a hilarious and refreshing take on the incident. Check out her response:
Anna Kendrick’s return to Twitter came after some hacker took over her account on Dec. 12. The hacker changed the account’s name to “Thug.org” and unleashed a series of offensive posts, many of which were NSFW. By the time everything was said and done, the hacker had sent a total of thirty posts. The tweets were eventually removed as Twitter was able to restore access for Kendrick.
Apparently Anna Kendrick was unaware of the hacking until Kid Mero of The Desus and Mero Show pointed it out to her. She thanked him in a tweet for being the first person to let her know about the incident. Here’s her Twitter shoutout to the comedian/talk show host:
Anna Kendrick’s response fell right in line with her “no-so-serious” personality and witty sense of humor, as seen in interviews. Unfortunately, Kendrick isn’t the first and won’t be the last celebrity to have their social media taken over by some unknown person. The tweets did throw her fans for a loop, as it went against her “good girl” image. Oh well, at least, she was able to get her account back, unlike some people who have had to start new ones.
Over the years, Anna Kendrick has been one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. She’s appeared in some of the biggest film franchises of the past two decades, including Twilight, Pitch Perfect and Trolls. The actress has also starred in standalone films such as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, A Simple Favor, Into the Woods and Up in the Air, the latter of which garnered her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
At the same time, Anna Kendrick has been able to flex her musical abilities by appearing on various soundtracks for her films. She even had a Billboard Hot 100 hit “Cups” from the first Pitch Perfect film. This isn't surprising given Kendrick’s beginnings in musical theatre.
In 2020, Anna Kendrick starred in two series for streaming platforms. Along with being the lead actress, she executive produced the comedy Dummy for the now-defunct Quibi. She also had dual roles for the HBO Max romantic comedy anthology Love Life. She will appear next in the sci-fi thriller Stowaway with fellow Oscar-nominated actor Toni Colette.
