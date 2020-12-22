The Netflix And Sherlock Holmes Lawsuit Is Over Now, So Will Henry Cavill Be Back In Enola Holmes 2?

Now that the case is over, we'll have to see if that means that a sequel to the film could now begin to take shape at Netflix. Director Harry Bradbeer had already confirmed that the possibility of sequels had been discussed. The book series that the Enola Holmes character is based on has multiple entries, so clearly Netflix is at least somewhat interested. It makes sense the streaming giant would have held off until the legal issues were completed. If the Estate of Conan Doyle had won even a partial victory in court, it likely would have prevented Netflix from making such a movie, or at the very least made it considerably more expensive to do so.