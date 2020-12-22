Comments

Leave a Comment

news

The Netflix And Sherlock Holmes Lawsuit Is Over Now, So Will Henry Cavill Be Back In Enola Holmes 2?

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes

The World's Greatest Detective has been involved in a copyright battle between the estate of Sherlock Homes creator Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Netflix since before the latter company released Enola Holmes, a film that included Millie Bobby Brown as the previously unknown younger sister of the great detective. Now, several months after the film's release, and general success, the legal battle is over, which may clear the way for a sequel film, which could see the cast, including Henry Cavill as Sherlock, return.

According to THR, the lawsuit brought be the Conan Doyle Estate against Netflix has been settled and the lawsuit in New Mexico Federal Court has been officially dismissed. The terms of the settlement were not revealed, though one assumes that each side got something that they wanted without giving up much more than they felt was necessary.

One can guess that part of Netflix's expectation was not having to deal with legal challenges again, which may mean that a sequel to Enola Holmes, something that seems quite possible considering the popularity of the first film, is now a much bigger possibility. It's understandable Netflix might have been unwilling to greenlight such a thing while the legal battle was still ongoing.

The estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle had claimed that the character of Sherlock Holmes that was being portrayed in Enola Holmes by Henry Cavill was still under copyright. While the vast majority of the original Sherlock Holmes stories have since seen their copyright end, the final batch of stories, The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes are still under copyright, and the estate argued that elements of Holmes' character seen in the movie, such as him being a warmer and kinder person, were specific to these later stories.

In early November, Netflix responded to this claim, claiming that copyright law simply did not extend to these concepts. That was the last official filling in the suit until the dismissal.

Related

Why Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes Needs To Have A Bigger Role in Enola Holmes 2

Now that the case is over, we'll have to see if that means that a sequel to the film could now begin to take shape at Netflix. Director Harry Bradbeer had already confirmed that the possibility of sequels had been discussed. The book series that the Enola Holmes character is based on has multiple entries, so clearly Netflix is at least somewhat interested. It makes sense the streaming giant would have held off until the legal issues were completed. If the Estate of Conan Doyle had won even a partial victory in court, it likely would have prevented Netflix from making such a movie, or at the very least made it considerably more expensive to do so.

Enola Holmes was embraced by fans and critics and Henry Cavill's Sherlock (and his hair) was one of the major reasons for that. With the legal battle over, perhaps we'll now see a sequel begin to take shape.

More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

How Cobra Kai Season 3 Will Honor Pat Morita’s Mr. Miyagi television 17h How Cobra Kai Season 3 Will Honor Pat Morita’s Mr. Miyagi Mae Abdulbaki
The Advice George Clooney Gave David Oyelowo To Make His Spacewalk Scenes In The Midnight Sky More Believable news 17h The Advice George Clooney Gave David Oyelowo To Make His Spacewalk Scenes In The Midnight Sky More Believable Mike Reyes
What Netflix's The Queen's Gambit Has In Common With The Early Bond Movies television 20h What Netflix's The Queen's Gambit Has In Common With The Early Bond Movies Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Die Hard Jul 22, 1988 Die Hard Rating TBD
Godzilla vs. Kong May 21, 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong Rating TBD
Event Horizon Aug 15, 1997 Event Horizon Rating TBD
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Candyman Aug 27, 2021 Candyman Rating TBD
Why The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau Was 'So Scared' About The Season 2 Finale's Giant Star Wars Cameo TBD Why The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau Was 'So Scared' About The Season 2 Finale's Giant Star Wars Cameo Rating TBD
Blumhouse And The Halloween Kills' Director Are Tackling Another Legendary Horror Franchise TBD Blumhouse And The Halloween Kills' Director Are Tackling Another Legendary Horror Franchise Rating TBD
Amazon’s Coming 2 America Trailer: Eddie Murphy Is Back And Is Playing Multiple Roles TBD Amazon’s Coming 2 America Trailer: Eddie Murphy Is Back And Is Playing Multiple Roles Rating TBD
The Little Things Trailer: Denzel Washington, Jared Leto, And Rami Malek Star In Stacked New Crime Thriller TBD The Little Things Trailer: Denzel Washington, Jared Leto, And Rami Malek Star In Stacked New Crime Thriller Rating TBD
Marvel's Ironheart: Everything You Need To Know About Riri Williams Before Her Disney+ Show TBD Marvel's Ironheart: Everything You Need To Know About Riri Williams Before Her Disney+ Show Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information