Big Things For Dune And Godzilla Vs. Kong May Be On The Way As Legendary And Warner Bros. Allegedly Hash Out Deal

Legendary Entertainment is so displeased by the Warner Bros streaming plan that it was reported several weeks ago that the production company was considering legal recourse against the film studio. Now word’s come in from Deadline that Legendary and Warner Bros have have come up with a new solution that, if enacted, will see Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong’s releases being handled in different ways. This deal would keep Dune as a traditional theatrical release in order to maximize its franchise potential and because it’s slated for October 2021, when COVID vaccines are expected to be widely distributed. Godzilla vs. Kong, on the other hand, would still simultaneously be released in theaters and on HBO Max, but only if Warner shells out around $250 million or more to Legendary.