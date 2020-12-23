Tron: Legacy's Complete Soundtrack Is Now Streaming, To Celebrate The Film's 10th Anniversary

At this point, one has to wonder if Tron: Legacy’s soundtrack sales rival the money that Tron’s arcade game raked in back in 1983. Whether that answer is true or false, the impression this musical landscape has made with film fans is enough for people to want to see Daft Punk return for scoring duties on the proposed Jared Leto film, tentatively known as Tron: Ares. It’s something to definitely consider for the future of Tron, and it’s going to be even harder to deny with this music out on the internet, ruling harder than ever on many a playlist to come.