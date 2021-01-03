A Plea To Put Paul Giamatti's Rhino In MCU's Spider-Man 3

With Seemingly Every Other Spider-Man Villain Returning, Why Not Paul Giamatti's Rhino?

In early October, we learned the shocking news that Jamie Foxx would (reportedly) reprise his role as Electro in MCU's Spider-Man 3. Certainly, this news was met with both surprise and confusion, notably as it would (possibly) combine two Spider-Man universes into one.

Granted, when this casting update was announced, Disney made no implication that Foxx's Electro return would be a continuation of the one he provided in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. But when it was later announced that Alfred Molina would also return as Doc Ock, the villain he first played in 2004's Spider-Man 2, along with the possibility of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning, there was reason to believe that the MCU's Spider-Man 3 would be a multi-universe event — not unlike Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

With Benedict Cumberbatch also set to play Doctor Strange, there's a very real chance we'll be seeing various stars from other Spider-Man movies joining forces for this movie extravaganza. If all these actors can appear, why not Paul Giamatti's The Rhino?