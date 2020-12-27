Shia LaBeouf Is Reportedly Looking For ‘Long-Term Inpatient Treatment’ After Lawsuit From FKA Twigs

Throughout his career, Shia LaBeouf has dealt with a number of legal issues and, recently, his ex-girlfriend, singer and actress FKA Twigs, filed a lawsuit against him. In the suit, she alleges that LaBeouf “hurts women” and that he “abuses them, both physically and mentally,” and she also claims the actor once bragged about killing stray dogs. LaBeouf has since responded to the lawsuit, saying that not all the allegations are true but admitting that he had been “abusive.” Now, it appears the actor is seeking out inpatient care in hopes of treating his issues.