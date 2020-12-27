Shia LaBeouf Is Reportedly Looking For ‘Long-Term Inpatient Treatment’ After Lawsuit From FKA Twigs

Leave a Comment
Throughout his career, Shia LaBeouf has dealt with a number of legal issues and, recently, his ex-girlfriend, singer and actress FKA Twigs, filed a lawsuit against him. In the suit, she alleges that LaBeouf “hurts women” and that he “abuses them, both physically and mentally,” and she also claims the actor once bragged about killing stray dogs. LaBeouf has since responded to the lawsuit, saying that not all the allegations are true but admitting that he had been “abusive.” Now, it appears the actor is seeking out inpatient care in hopes of treating his issues.
Shia LaBeouf’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, confirmed in a statement that the actor acknowledges his problems and wants to make things right. Holley also mentioned to Variety that his client is seeking out long-term care:
Shia needs help and he knows that. We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.
This wouldn’t be the first time Shia LaBeouf will have received help through a treatment facility. LaBeouf previously spent time in a rehab facility after being arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and obstruction back in 2017. It was during this time in rehab that he wrote part of the script for 2019’s Honey Boy, a film that was inspired by LaBeouf’s rough upbringing as a child star. The film would open to critical acclaim, with LaBeouf receiving praise for his performance as his father.
Since FKA Twig – who starred alongside LaBeouf in Honey Boy – made the claims against her ex, the film’s director, Alma Har'el, has spoken out on the situation. Har’el expressed support for FKA Twigs, praising her “courage and resilience” in the face of the situation. The filmmaker also acknowledged her “past investment” in Shia LaBeouf’s recovery, which included shining a light on his childhood.
The lawsuit also drew a response from singer and actress Sia, who alleged that she was “hurt emotionally” by LaBeouf and claimed that he “conned” her into an adulterous relationship. She also lent her support to FKA Twigs.
The recent legal action taken against Shia LaBeouf has also had other ramifications. Netflix had recently featured Shia LaBeouf on its “For Your Consideration” page for his role in Pieces of a Woman, in which he starred alongside Vanessa Kirby. However, after the lawsuit was announced, the streamer removed his name from the page.
Further reports have additionally claimed that LaBeouf was allegedly fired from Oliva Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, after it was initially reported that he departed due to a scheduling conflict. According to one source, the actor was “not an easy guy to work with” and conflicted with Wilde’s alleged “zero asshole policy” on set.
As of right now, it remains to be seen how things will pan out with the lawsuit and where Shia LaBeouf will be seeking treatment. Keep it tuned to CinemaBlend for further updates on the situation and for more news from the world of film and TV.