Patty Jenkins' 2023 Star Wars Movie: 7 Questions We Have: Rogue Squadron

The future of Star Wars on the big screen was a nebulous cloud of questions following the end of the newest trilogy. While numerous projects had been announced and rumored over the years, the only project that had been confirmed by Lucasfilm, a Star Wars movie from the creators of the Game of Thrones series, fell apart when they left the movie. Now, however, we finally know something about what the future of Star Wars will look like in theaters, it will look like Rogue Squadron and it will be directed by Patty Jenkins.

Of course, at this point, that's just about all we know about the movie. We know Patty Jenkins is inspired to make a fighter pilot movie set in the galaxy far, far away, and that the movie is set to debut in theaters in 2023, and that's really all the detail we have. This leaves us with a number of big questions about the movie. Here are the biggest ones.