How DC Movies Will Be Influenced By HBO Max Going Forward

In the last few weeks, the relationship between the future of DC Comics blockbusters and HBO Max has gotten surprisingly close. First it was announced that Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 would be premiering on the streaming service at the same time domestically as it would be theatrically, and then shortly after that it was revealed that James Gunn's The Suicide Squad will have the same release strategy applied when it comes out next August. These have been surprising developments, but it turns out that what we're witnessing now is just the start of something much bigger, as Warner Bros. has some big plans for their expansive comic book franchise and digital platform.