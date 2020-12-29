Star Wars Writer Shares Brutal Thoughts On The Last Jedi While Discussing His Treatment For Episode IX

Alan Dead Foster recently appeared on Midnight's Edge for a length conversation about his career writing in various film universes, as well as some of his own. Foster wrote the novelization of Star Wars: The Force Awakens as well, which he says he liked overall, though he found some of the elements, like Starkiller Base to be a little wild. However, he has no such reservations when it comes to The Last Jedi. He says that he thought Episode VIII was so bad that he actually wrote his own treatment for Episode IX that would have retconned and explained away all the various elements he thought didn't work. Foster explains...