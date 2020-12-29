Wonder Woman 1984 Is The Only DCEU Movie To Earn One Not-So-Wonderful Distinction

Clearly if you’re looking for a consensus on the Wonder Woman 1984 reactions, the closest thing you might get is people stating how glad they were to be able to see the film either in a theater or on HBO Max. And surprisingly enough, the Gal Gadot/Patty Jenkins sequel did manage to provide a much needed boost for movie theaters, at a time when such businesses could use that sort of news. With a choice in how they could enjoy the charms of Wonder Woman 1984, fans could take comfort in being able to be part of this greater conversation without having to be forced into one method of enjoyment over another.