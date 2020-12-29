Wonder Woman 1984 Is The Only DCEU Movie To Earn One Not-So-Wonderful Distinction

Leave a Comment
The internet: where movies go to be watched and sometimes hotly debated about afterwards. Wonder Woman 1984 is certainly no exception, as the simultaneous release to theaters and HBO Max has allowed the discourse surrounding the film to become amplified greater than it might have been with simply a traditional release. And so far, the reaction has seemed pretty mixed in both the critical community and the moviegoing public at large, with director Patty Jenkins’ DCEU follow-up racking up a rather not so wonderful distinction. As of this moment, Wonder Woman 1984 is the only DC Comics film to have an IMDB user rating south of 6.0.
As the latest film to be released into the ever-fluid DCEU, Gal Gadot’s return as Diana Prince has found itself ranking in below even some of the most despised DC Comics films in the modern era. For comparison, Wonder Woman 1984 ranks in at a 5.4 on the IMDB scale of 10, while the Joss Whedon-helmed version of Justice League sits at a 6.3 and even Suicide Squad has a 6.0 on that same continuum. While this is far from the only scale of online criticism the film has been evaluated on, this particular showing still stings a quite a bit in light of such comparisons.
However, Wonder Woman 1984 seems to have had much better luck over at Rotten Tomatoes, as both critical and fan reactions have been quite favorable with this latest venture into the world of everyone’s favorite Amazon. While the previously fresh critics rating has fallen to a still respectable 62% at the time of this writing, the audience score is sitting at a very healthy 72%. This makes a big difference when you consider how RT has been running fan reactions through a process of verification versus the IMDB ratings, which can be logged by anyone who has an account.
Clearly if you’re looking for a consensus on the Wonder Woman 1984 reactions, the closest thing you might get is people stating how glad they were to be able to see the film either in a theater or on HBO Max. And surprisingly enough, the Gal Gadot/Patty Jenkins sequel did manage to provide a much needed boost for movie theaters, at a time when such businesses could use that sort of news. With a choice in how they could enjoy the charms of Wonder Woman 1984, fans could take comfort in being able to be part of this greater conversation without having to be forced into one method of enjoyment over another.
Of course, the HBO Max option will be removed as of January 24, 2021. So if you want to see Wonder Woman 1984 for yourself, you’ll either have stream it in the near future or locate a theater near you to venture out to once that deadline has passed. But if you’re ready to move onto the next movie going adventure on your list, take a look at the 2021 release schedule to see what’s on the books in the year ahead.