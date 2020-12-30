A Wonder Woman 1984 Star Already Knows The Story Of Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron Movie

Sharing those story details might be a teaser, for both Chris Pine and the world, that Star Wars: Rogue Squadron could have a place for the Star Trek actor in one of its many cockpits. And seeing as the future of Star Trek is currently hanging in the balance, despite Quentin Tarantino really pining for Pine’s Captain Kirk, it could be a savvy move for the actor to shift over to that galaxy far, far away. But as everything’s in the very early phases for that movie, Pine is going to sadly have to wait like the rest of us to see if that invite comes in the mail.