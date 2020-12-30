A Wonder Woman 1984 Star Already Knows The Story Of Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron Movie

Leave a Comment
Patty Jenkins is having a wild end to 2020, thanks to the work she’s not only done on Wonder Woman 1984, but also the announcement that she’ll be involved with Disney’s new Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie. Strangely enough, Jenkins has already conferred with one of her current release’s stars as to what that new, mysterious film will be about; and it’s not who you’d expect. Or it might be who you’d expect, as anyone who’s hot on the prospect of Chris Pine potentially being in a Rogue Squadron adventure solved this puzzle merely by thinking about it.
With Star Wars: Rogue Squadron already having a good portion of it story already worked on, it’s not so surprising that Pine would be able to get this sort of information rather early. In his recent interview with Collider, he not only admitted that he knew what the story was, he actually gave the content of that knowledge a thumbs up. But don’t expect any sneaky details to be provided, as this was what Chris Pine had to say:
I had spoken to her about, not my involvement, but the story. She talked to me about it. It sounds really, really great. But I’m ecstatic for her, excited for what she’s about to embark on. If there’s anyone that can reimagine and breathe fresh, new life into it, it’s her.
Oh Chris Pine, you are as humble as you are fun to watch on screen. It’s particularly hard to think that Wonder Woman 1984 hasn’t helped Pine’s chances to become a part of the Star Wars: Rogue Squadron cast too, as his performance in that film only reinforces how he and Patty Jenkins work so perfectly together. With their collaboration on not only the previous Wonder Woman movie, but also the TNT limited series I Am The Night, their pairing feels as cozy as DiCaprio and Scorsese, or any other coupling of the sort.
Sharing those story details might be a teaser, for both Chris Pine and the world, that Star Wars: Rogue Squadron could have a place for the Star Trek actor in one of its many cockpits. And seeing as the future of Star Trek is currently hanging in the balance, despite Quentin Tarantino really pining for Pine’s Captain Kirk, it could be a savvy move for the actor to shift over to that galaxy far, far away. But as everything’s in the very early phases for that movie, Pine is going to sadly have to wait like the rest of us to see if that invite comes in the mail.
Now that the secret’s out and Chris Pine is officially the only other expert on what Star Wars: Rogue Squadron will be about besides Patty Jenkins herself, you can bet there will be a litany of journalists and fans ready to flood interview rooms and AMAs with questions. For the time being though, you can enjoy Mr. Pine’s work in Wonder Woman 1984, which is currently in theaters, as well as streaming on HBO Max until January 24th. So be sure to get some inspiration for questions on his latest, before diving into any potential inquiries into future endeavors.