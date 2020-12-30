Comments

Leave a Comment

news

A Wonder Woman 1984 Star Already Knows The Story Of Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron Movie

Wonder Woman 1984 Gal Gadot and Chris Pine marveling at fireworks in the invisible jet

Patty Jenkins is having a wild end to 2020, thanks to the work she’s not only done on Wonder Woman 1984, but also the announcement that she’ll be involved with Disney’s new Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie. Strangely enough, Jenkins has already conferred with one of her current release’s stars as to what that new, mysterious film will be about; and it’s not who you’d expect. Or it might be who you’d expect, as anyone who’s hot on the prospect of Chris Pine potentially being in a Rogue Squadron adventure solved this puzzle merely by thinking about it.

With Star Wars: Rogue Squadron already having a good portion of it story already worked on, it’s not so surprising that Pine would be able to get this sort of information rather early. In his recent interview with Collider, he not only admitted that he knew what the story was, he actually gave the content of that knowledge a thumbs up. But don’t expect any sneaky details to be provided, as this was what Chris Pine had to say:

I had spoken to her about, not my involvement, but the story. She talked to me about it. It sounds really, really great. But I’m ecstatic for her, excited for what she’s about to embark on. If there’s anyone that can reimagine and breathe fresh, new life into it, it’s her.

Oh Chris Pine, you are as humble as you are fun to watch on screen. It’s particularly hard to think that Wonder Woman 1984 hasn’t helped Pine’s chances to become a part of the Star Wars: Rogue Squadron cast too, as his performance in that film only reinforces how he and Patty Jenkins work so perfectly together. With their collaboration on not only the previous Wonder Woman movie, but also the TNT limited series I Am The Night, their pairing feels as cozy as DiCaprio and Scorsese, or any other coupling of the sort.

Sharing those story details might be a teaser, for both Chris Pine and the world, that Star Wars: Rogue Squadron could have a place for the Star Trek actor in one of its many cockpits. And seeing as the future of Star Trek is currently hanging in the balance, despite Quentin Tarantino really pining for Pine’s Captain Kirk, it could be a savvy move for the actor to shift over to that galaxy far, far away. But as everything’s in the very early phases for that movie, Pine is going to sadly have to wait like the rest of us to see if that invite comes in the mail.

Now that the secret’s out and Chris Pine is officially the only other expert on what Star Wars: Rogue Squadron will be about besides Patty Jenkins herself, you can bet there will be a litany of journalists and fans ready to flood interview rooms and AMAs with questions. For the time being though, you can enjoy Mr. Pine’s work in Wonder Woman 1984, which is currently in theaters, as well as streaming on HBO Max until January 24th. So be sure to get some inspiration for questions on his latest, before diving into any potential inquiries into future endeavors.

Up Next

Rogue Squadron: 4 Things I Hope Patty Jenkins Brings To Life In The Star Wars Movie Universe
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

How Many Seasons Of The Mandalorian Will There Be? Pedro Pascal Thinks One Thing Is Important television 2h How Many Seasons Of The Mandalorian Will There Be? Pedro Pascal Thinks One Thing Is Important Corey Chichizola
Mark Hamill Crosses One Thing Off His Star Wars Bucket List And Fans Can't Get Enough news 20h Mark Hamill Crosses One Thing Off His Star Wars Bucket List And Fans Can't Get Enough Adam Holmes
Star Wars Writer Shares Brutal Thoughts On The Last Jedi While Discussing His Treatment For Episode IX news 1d Star Wars Writer Shares Brutal Thoughts On The Last Jedi While Discussing His Treatment For Episode IX Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey And The Soul Cast Reveal Moments When They Found ‘The Zone’ Of Creativity TBD Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey And The Soul Cast Reveal Moments When They Found ‘The Zone’ Of Creativity Rating TBD
Jamie Foxx On Never Having To Apologize For Being Black In Hollywood And Pixar Milestone TBD Jamie Foxx On Never Having To Apologize For Being Black In Hollywood And Pixar Milestone Rating TBD
Grey's Anatomy: Who Meredith Should Meet Next On The Beach TBD Grey's Anatomy: Who Meredith Should Meet Next On The Beach Rating TBD
Why The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun Had ‘Weird Feelings’ After Leaving The Show TBD Why The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun Had ‘Weird Feelings’ After Leaving The Show Rating TBD
Harry Potter: Rupert Grint’s Latest Comments About Playing Ron Again Will Give Fans Hope TBD Harry Potter: Rupert Grint’s Latest Comments About Playing Ron Again Will Give Fans Hope Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information