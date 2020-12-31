Holiday Details Emerge As Brad Pitt And Angelina's Infamous Court Case Heads Into Its Fifth Year

There were no further details about what the complications continue to be between Pitt and Jolie. The last major development in the legal battle occurred when Jolie filed paperwork in August 2020 to have the judge who was presiding over the divorce to be removed. Pitt fired back that this was simply a tactical maneuver by Jolie and her team to elongate the process, as the judge she was asking to be removed was the same judge who married the couple. As of now, as far as we are aware, the couple continue to argue over child custody, child support, and various other financial issues that must be complicated, given the fact that both remain A-list Hollywood megastars.