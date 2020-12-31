Holiday Details Emerge As Brad Pitt And Angelina's Infamous Court Case Heads Into Its Fifth Year

Leave a Comment
The holidays are supposed to be a joyous time of celebration, where we can get together with family members who we haven‘t seen in ages to reminisce about past successes and plan out future triumphs. Naturally, this year has made it extra hard on every single member of the planet as COVID ravaged most everyone’s holiday plans. Even Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie struggled to finalize their holiday plans, as insiders report that their ongoing divorce settlement has led to arguments about who gets to spend time with… wait, what?
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their split in 2016, after being together since roughly 2005 and finally tying the knot in France at their Chateau Miraval in August 2014. The marriage was short lived, and the couple has spent more time bitterly feuding over custody of their children than they have together as a married couple. Page Six reported on Pitt and Jolie’s recent holiday struggles by quoting an insider who called “pretty tragic for everyone.”
The paper notes that plans for Brad Pitt to finally spend time with Angelina Jolie and their children surface around this time every year, but seem to fall apart because, as the inside states, things between the couple and their representatives are “not that simple.” The saddest part seems to be how long this custody battle has been waging on. As we enter into 2021, this becomes year five of the Pitt-Jolie squabble, and the insiders make it sound like it has been a gruelling process on both parents, as well as the children.
There were no further details about what the complications continue to be between Pitt and Jolie. The last major development in the legal battle occurred when Jolie filed paperwork in August 2020 to have the judge who was presiding over the divorce to be removed. Pitt fired back that this was simply a tactical maneuver by Jolie and her team to elongate the process, as the judge she was asking to be removed was the same judge who married the couple. As of now, as far as we are aware, the couple continue to argue over child custody, child support, and various other financial issues that must be complicated, given the fact that both remain A-list Hollywood megastars.
Professionally, both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie remain at the top of their game. Pitt recently enjoyed an Oscar win for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, while Jolie has directed four films since 2011 while appearing in such high-profile films as the Maleficent series, and Marvel’s upcoming Eternals. With any luck there will be some resolution for this couple and their immediate family in the New Year, but for now, the holidays weren’t smooth, and 2021 appears to be off on a shaky foot.