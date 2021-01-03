Halle Berry’s Really Embracing That Pants-Free Lifestyle In The New Year

At the end of the day, I suppose this answers the question of whether or not the pants-free living would continue into 2021 as the vaccine starts to be decimated and the world gears up to return to more of normal routine. I’ve seen a lot of posts about 2021 being a New Year and a fresh start for all, and I’m really hopeful in the coming months that the year will get more exciting, but for now many of us are still spending a lot more time at home. So, why bother with pants except when strictly necessary?